Champlain Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,522,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,120 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $124,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after buying an additional 64,993 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,023,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after buying an additional 24,170 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIGI stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.60. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.21 and a 1 year high of $94.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SIGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.20.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

