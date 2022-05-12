Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara Sells 2,000 Shares

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,348,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $487.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $493.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $489.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.53. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $403.00 and a one year high of $539.87.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.32. Chemed had a return on equity of 41.96% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 23.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 2.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 9.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 4.7% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chemed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

