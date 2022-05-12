Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Given New C$9.25 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CGIFF has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC raised their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.02.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.