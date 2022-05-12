Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Given New C$9.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UNGet Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$12.00 price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.75 to C$9.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.79.

Shares of CHE.UN stock traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$7.67. The company had a trading volume of 240,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,570. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 316.28, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of C$802.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$6.01 and a 1-year high of C$8.40.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

