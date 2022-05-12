Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) PT Set at C$12.00 by Raymond James

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$12.00 target price by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 54.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.75 to C$9.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.63.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.75. The company had a trading volume of 140,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,141. The firm has a market capitalization of C$810.89 million and a PE ratio of -3.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 316.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.53. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$6.01 and a 1-year high of C$8.40.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.