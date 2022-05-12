Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target Raised to $185.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

LNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $169.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.23.

LNG opened at $132.61 on Monday. Cheniere Energy has a one year low of $80.06 and a one year high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a PE ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($3.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($6.86). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.27%.

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total transaction of $1,446,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,631 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,547 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 514.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 75,947 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 15,027 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

