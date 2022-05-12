ChessCoin (CHESS) Market Capitalization Hits $1.31 Million

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One ChessCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0242 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. ChessCoin has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $28.00 worth of ChessCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ChessCoin has traded 28.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

42-coin (42) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,283.01 or 1.79869999 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ICOBID (ICOB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MiloCoin (MILO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Independent Money System (IMS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

PLNcoin (PLNC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ChessCoin

CHESS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. ChessCoin’s total supply is 54,032,769 coins. The official website for ChessCoin is chesscoincommunity.com . ChessCoin’s official Twitter account is @Chess_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

ChessCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChessCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChessCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChessCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

