Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Announces $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, June 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

Chicago Rivet & Machine has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVR opened at $27.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 million, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.01. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52-week low of $24.90 and a 52-week high of $32.88.

Chicago Rivet & Machine ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 3.28%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.92% of Chicago Rivet & Machine worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

