Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1,271.95

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1,271.95 and last traded at $1,275.53, with a volume of 15517 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,354.53.

Several brokerages have commented on CMG. Bank of America began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Gordon Haskett raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,585.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,948.82.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,504.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,585.98. The firm has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

