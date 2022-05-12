Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) PT Raised to C$5.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CHRRF. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.85 to C$4.30 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHRRF opened at $2.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.04. Chorus Aviation has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $4.32.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

