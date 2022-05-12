CIBC Lowers goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$180.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$200.00 to C$180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 73.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of goeasy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$207.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of goeasy from C$240.00 to C$220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, goeasy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$198.25.

Shares of TSE:GSY traded down C$2.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$103.79. The company had a trading volume of 137,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,585. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$126.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$155.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.15. goeasy has a 12 month low of C$97.63 and a 12 month high of C$218.35. The company has a current ratio of 15.34, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.19.

goeasy ( TSE:GSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.62 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$234.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$230.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that goeasy will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

