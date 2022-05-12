CIBC Raises Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$37.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$36.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.53.

Get Keyera alerts:

Shares of KEY stock traded down C$0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$32.31. 143,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,232. Keyera has a 1-year low of C$26.34 and a 1-year high of C$35.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.14 billion and a PE ratio of 22.03.

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Keyera will post 2.1400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Keyera (Get Rating)

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.