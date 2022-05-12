Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 465.76% and a negative net margin of 89.48%.

Shares of NASDAQ CDTX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.44. 16,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,623. The firm has a market cap of $30.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $2.39.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Cidara Therapeutics from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,414,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 293,996 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 17,456 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 44,341 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 81,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

