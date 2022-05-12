Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.34 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) to report $44.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cigna’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.01 billion and the lowest is $43.78 billion. Cigna reported sales of $43.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year sales of $178.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $177.14 billion to $181.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $187.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $184.25 billion to $189.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.83. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cigna in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.63.

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.20. 1,354,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,114. Cigna has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $269.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.03 and a 200-day moving average of $231.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.79%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $61,291.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,937,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,836 shares of company stock worth $23,795,261. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 116.7% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

