Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,129 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $32,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Cigna by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,568,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,551,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,836 shares of company stock worth $23,795,261 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $257.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $269.97.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. Cigna’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.79%.

A number of research firms have commented on CI. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens increased their target price on Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.63.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

