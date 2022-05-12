CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Shares Down 5.8%

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.78 and last traded at $19.78. 583 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 186,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CINC. Evercore ISI began coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.17.

CinCor Pharma ( NASDAQ:CINC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($15.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($14.15). On average, research analysts forecast that CinCor Pharma, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma during the first quarter worth about $565,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma in the first quarter worth about $911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

