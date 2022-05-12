Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,696,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 837,504 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.3% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Cisco Systems worth $360,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $33,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.44.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.26. The company had a trading volume of 856,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,792,799. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $48.58 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $200.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.