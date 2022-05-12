Citigroup Begins Coverage on BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

BellRing Brands stock opened at $23.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.94. BellRing Brands has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $34.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 394.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,865,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679,665 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,841,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $53,689,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,517,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 616.7% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,874,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,316 shares in the last quarter.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

