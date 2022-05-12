Citigroup Cuts Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Price Target to $12.50

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $18.50 to $12.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MTW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manitowoc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

NYSE MTW opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.46. Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $27.57. The stock has a market cap of $393.81 million, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 2.11.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTW. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 43.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 24.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

