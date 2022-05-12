Citigroup Inc. Buys 777,787 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,473,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 777,787 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $228,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.44.

Shares of LYB stock traded down $2.85 on Thursday, hitting $104.55. The company had a trading volume of 66,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,995. The firm has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.17 and a twelve month high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

