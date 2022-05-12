Citigroup Inc. Has $157.83 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 190,956 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.73% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $157,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $426.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,728. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $427.70 and a 52 week high of $533.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $475.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $492.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

