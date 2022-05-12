Citigroup Inc. Has $379.18 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,570,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.12% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $379,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,607,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,971,000 after purchasing an additional 529,340 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,251,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,004,000 after purchasing an additional 56,407 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,565,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,082,000 after purchasing an additional 161,860 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,227,000 after purchasing an additional 98,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,475,000 after purchasing an additional 330,335 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $3.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,362,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,099,877. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.97. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $195.15 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

