Citigroup Lowers Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Price Target to $10.00

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRCT. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cricut from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cricut from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.
CRCT opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. Cricut has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $47.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.88.
In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 123,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $1,480,956.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,548,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,581,208. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,484,118 shares of company stock worth $19,658,453.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cricut by 9,201.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cricut by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,052,000 after purchasing an additional 226,371 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,625,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cricut by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 324,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after buying an additional 128,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the third quarter worth approximately $2,534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.45% of the company’s stock.
About Cricut (Get Rating)
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
