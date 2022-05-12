Citigroup Lowers Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Price Target to $10.00

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRCT. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cricut from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cricut from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

CRCT opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. Cricut has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $47.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.88.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $244.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.22 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cricut will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 123,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $1,480,956.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,548,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,581,208. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,484,118 shares of company stock worth $19,658,453.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cricut by 9,201.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cricut by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,052,000 after purchasing an additional 226,371 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,625,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cricut by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 324,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after buying an additional 128,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the third quarter worth approximately $2,534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

