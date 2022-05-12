Civitas Social Housing PLC (LON:CSH) to Issue GBX 1.39 Dividend

Civitas Social Housing PLC (LON:CSH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.39 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of CSH stock traded down GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 85 ($1.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,484,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,046. Civitas Social Housing has a 12-month low of GBX 81.40 ($1.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 121 ($1.49). The stock has a market cap of £519.34 million and a PE ratio of 14.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 86.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 90.88. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.25.

In other news, insider Peter Baxter bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £29,750 ($36,678.58).

Civitas Social Housing PLC is the first real estate investment trust dedicated to investing exclusively into existing portfolios of built social homes in England and Wales. The Company achieved admission to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016, raising £350 million in an oversubscribed IPO.

