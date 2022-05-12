Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Acquires Shares of 158 Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,360,780,000 after buying an additional 45,142 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,462,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000,000 after buying an additional 95,631 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 12.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,373,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,577,000 after buying an additional 149,404 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,616,000 after buying an additional 12,491 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 983,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,976,000 after buying an additional 104,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total transaction of $40,013.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $668.82, for a total transaction of $821,310.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,054 shares of company stock worth $11,094,164 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $852.59.

Equinix stock traded up $4.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $628.92. The company had a trading volume of 21,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,190. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $621.55 and a 1 year high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $57.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $725.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $753.68.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 228.78%.

Equinix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

