Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Decreases Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd cut its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 90.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 460,000 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Plug Power by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Plug Power by 215.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 21,296 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Plug Power by 311.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27,250 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Plug Power by 2.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,244 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Plug Power by 0.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:PLUG traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $13.45. 2,556,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,394,371. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 10.58, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average of $28.16. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50.
A number of analysts have commented on PLUG shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Plug Power from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Plug Power from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.26.
Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.
