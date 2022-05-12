Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Invests $164,000 in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,298,000 after buying an additional 237,216 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 289,226 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 22,026 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1,513.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 760,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 713,190 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.92.

NASDAQ DHC traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $2.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,799. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $4.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $2.97. The firm has a market cap of $518.60 million, a PE ratio of 1.04, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.97%.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

