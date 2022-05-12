Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Sells 1,500 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,420,000 after purchasing an additional 131,903 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. HSBC raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Albemarle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $215.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Albemarle from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.89.

In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALB traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $212.50. 45,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,535. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.11. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $152.58 and a 12 month high of $291.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 86.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 66.39%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

