Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80-2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion.Clarivate also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.85-$0.95 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLVT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarivate from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of Clarivate from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Clarivate from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Clarivate from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of NYSE CLVT traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.35. The company had a trading volume of 326,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,904,461. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day moving average is $18.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.89 and a beta of 0.84. Clarivate has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $34.79.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $662.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.84 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $226,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,237,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 47.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

