Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion.Clarivate also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.85-0.95 EPS.

Shares of CLVT stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.65. 7,666,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,904,461. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Clarivate has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $662.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.84 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clarivate will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Clarivate from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup cut Clarivate from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays cut Clarivate from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.50.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $226,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Clarivate by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,200,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,107,000 after purchasing an additional 572,516 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 259,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after buying an additional 129,628 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

