Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 6,310 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 50,294 shares.The stock last traded at $19.81 and had previously closed at $19.98.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMTG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Claros Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.70.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.94.

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CMTG)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

