Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) CEO Andrew J. Littlefair Purchases 25,000 Shares

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) CEO Andrew J. Littlefair purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $102,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,551,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,119.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.40. The stock had a trading volume of 458,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,586,638. The company has a market capitalization of $980.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.89. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.99.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $83.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.61 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 42.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.21.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

