Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.03

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.03 and last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 37665 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Clean Energy Fuels to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.21.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $955.72 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.89.

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 42.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $83.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,149,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,737,000 after acquiring an additional 370,209 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 12,206,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748,846 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,236,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,637,000 after purchasing an additional 531,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 239.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,059,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,538 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,884,000 after purchasing an additional 33,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

