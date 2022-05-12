Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) will announce $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the highest is $1.59. Clean Harbors reported earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CLH has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.33.

CLH stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,412. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $87.11 and a 12-month high of $118.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.82.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total transaction of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,265.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,677 shares of company stock worth $4,187,167. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

