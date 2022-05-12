Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. is based in BOISE, Idaho. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CWAN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

NYSE:CWAN traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.32. 453,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,696. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a current ratio of 10.30. Clearwater Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CEO Sandeep Sahai acquired 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $248,283.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $73,745.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 282,586 shares of company stock worth $4,796,253.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,828,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828,717 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,949,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,545,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,078 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,859,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 342.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,062,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,786 shares during the period. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

