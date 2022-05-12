CloakCoin Reaches Market Cap of $3.73 Million (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 43.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 60.5% against the U.S. dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00002243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $3.73 million and approximately $11,671.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 52.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000483 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000282 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00009918 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,843,603 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

