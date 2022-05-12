CLS’s (CLI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of CLS (LON:CLI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 330 ($4.07) price objective on the stock.

Shares of CLI stock opened at GBX 211.25 ($2.60) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.79. CLS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 180.20 ($2.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 269.21 ($3.32). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 202.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 210.27. The stock has a market cap of £860.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 5.35 ($0.07) per share. This is an increase from CLS’s previous dividend of $2.35. This represents a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. CLS’s payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

In other CLS news, insider Fredrik Widlund sold 34,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.49), for a total transaction of £69,902.10 ($86,181.85).

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

