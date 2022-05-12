CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) to report $1.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.56 billion and the highest is $1.71 billion. CMS Energy reported sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full year sales of $7.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.52 billion to $7.93 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.69 billion to $8.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. CMS Energy had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,882,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,431. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.93. CMS Energy has a one year low of $57.92 and a one year high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

In related news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,677.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $430,972.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,291,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,710,283,000 after buying an additional 1,029,930 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $66,116,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CMS Energy by 278.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,296,000 after buying an additional 1,011,975 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in CMS Energy by 1,269.1% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 915,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,041,000 after buying an additional 848,773 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in CMS Energy by 278.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 765,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,354,000 after buying an additional 563,440 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

