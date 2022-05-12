Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 791.7% from the April 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCHGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 2,500 ($30.82) to GBX 1,900 ($23.42) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($35.75) to GBX 2,800 ($34.52) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,800 ($22.19) to GBX 1,900 ($23.42) in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,335.23.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCHGY opened at $19.55 on Thursday. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $39.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.95.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

