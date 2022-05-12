Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $93.80

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$93.80 and last traded at C$95.17, with a volume of 10460 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$95.56.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCA. Scotiabank raised their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$137.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. CIBC raised their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$130.67.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$104.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$102.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.58 billion and a PE ratio of 11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

In other news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Alves sold 325 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.39, for a total value of C$27,101.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$40,861.10. Also, Director Jacques Royer sold 377 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.30, for a total value of C$42,714.10.

About Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

