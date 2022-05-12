Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of COGT stock opened at $4.22 on Thursday. Cogent Biosciences has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $11.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average is $7.69. The company has a market cap of $193.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.86.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 50.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $121,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $369,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

About Cogent Biosciences (Get Rating)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.