Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) PT Lowered to $95.00 at Cowen

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.69.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $72.38 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $452,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

