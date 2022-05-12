Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective decreased by Wedbush from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

COIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $250.89.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $53.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $368.90.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($2.72). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 39.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.