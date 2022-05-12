Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($2.72), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

COIN stock traded up $4.63 on Thursday, hitting $58.35. 2,318,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,012,601. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $368.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.95.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on COIN. Wedbush cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.89.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Coinbase Global by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 795 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.