Coldstack Price Down 24.1% Over Last Week (CLS)

Coldstack (CLS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. In the last week, Coldstack has traded down 24.1% against the dollar. One Coldstack coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coldstack has a total market capitalization of $471,940.67 and approximately $223,894.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Coldstack alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.35 or 0.00591128 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,534.62 or 2.03233392 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00029597 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007863 BTC.

Coldstack Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Buying and Selling Coldstack

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coldstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coldstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coldstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coldstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.