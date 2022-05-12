Collateral Pay (COLL) Price Down 40.6% This Week

Collateral Pay (COLL) traded down 14.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Collateral Pay coin can now be bought for $0.0199 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. Collateral Pay has a market capitalization of $123,201.92 and approximately $427.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Collateral Pay has traded down 40.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.10 or 0.00564799 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,452.93 or 1.99961406 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00030338 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,946.33 or 0.06658197 BTC.

About Collateral Pay

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collateral Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Collateral Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

