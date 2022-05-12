Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of COLL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.46. 777,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,938. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $14.04 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.74. The company has a market capitalization of $490.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.46). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 25.83%. The firm had revenue of $83.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $228,179.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.7% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,606,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,452,000 after purchasing an additional 186,286 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,417,513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,860,000 after purchasing an additional 111,770 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,304,997 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,761,000 after purchasing an additional 55,479 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 999,522 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,671,000 after purchasing an additional 39,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 864,782 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,607,000 after purchasing an additional 22,401 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

