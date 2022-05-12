ColossusXT (COLX) Price Hits $0.0001

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 35.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. One ColossusXT coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ColossusXT has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $51.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 74.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00011376 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002420 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000744 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,702,460,680 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

