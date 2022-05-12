Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Stock Price Up 3%

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.32 and last traded at $20.23. Approximately 6,620 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 110,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.65.

CLBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Compass Point lowered Columbia Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.71.

Columbia Financial ( NASDAQ:CLBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Columbia Financial had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 9.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Columbia Financial news, Director Ostenbridge Paul Van bought 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,055.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allyson Katz Schlesinger bought 2,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.36 per share, with a total value of $50,067.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Columbia Financial by 134.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Columbia Financial by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Financial in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Financial by 70.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Columbia Financial by 44.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.