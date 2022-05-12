Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:STK)

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.4625 per share on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE STK opened at $27.11 on Thursday. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $39.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.46.
About Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (Get Rating)
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.
