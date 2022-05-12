Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:STK)

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.4625 per share on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE STK opened at $27.11 on Thursday. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $39.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 21.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

